Major prison contraband operation busted says Laurens Co. Sheriff

LAURENS, SC (WSPA) – Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office says they have disrupted a major illegal contraband operation.

They say two men are accused of providing large quantities of contraband to South Carolina prisons.

The contraband includes:

Tobacco

Illegal Narcotics

Cell phones

Escape tools

The Narcotics Unit of the sheriff’ office says they were investigating complaints of drug activity in Waterloo when they discovered the operation.

Deputies say they stopped a vehicle occupied by Joshua George John and Travis Kemp and found pills on Kemp.

They say they searched the vehicle and found items used in the transportation of contraband.

The items seized were valued at more that $500,000 inside a prison, according to investigators.

CHARGED

Joshua George John

Conspiracy to Deliver Contraband

Trafficking Meth

Trafficking Cocaine

Possession W/ Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession of a Weapon during the commission of a violent crime

Possession of a stolen handgun

Possession of a weapon by person convicted of a violent crime

Travis Mandell Kemp

Conspiracy to Deliver Contraband

Trafficking Meth

Trafficking Cocaine

Possession W/ Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession of a Weapon during the commission of a violent crime

Possession of a stolen handgun

Possession of a weapon by person convicted of a violent crime



ITEMS SEIZED

15.89 OUNCES MARIJUANA

32 GRAMS OF METHAMPHETAMINE

17 GRAMS OF COCAINE

44.59 LBS OF TOBACCO

1 COLT .45 CALIBER HANDGUN (STOLEN OUT OF HORRY COUNTY SC)

1 WALTHER P22 .22 CALIBER HANDGUN

7 PACKS NEWPORT CIGARETTES

132 LIGHTERS

80 CIGARS

53 PACKAGES OF CIGARELLOS

69 PACKAGES OF ROLLING PAPERS

84 SMART PHONES

7 FLIP STYLE CELL PHONES

19 CELL PHONE BATTERIES

53 USB CABLES

72 WALL ADAPTERS

8 VARIOUS SIZE BOTTLES OF ALCOHOL

1 PAIR INDUSTRIAL SNIPS

3 PAIR OF SIDE CUTTERS

1 PACKAGE OF LENOX RECIPROCATING SAW BLADES

14 INDIVIDUAL HACK SAW BLADES

3 KNIVES

1 PACKAGE WHITE SOCKS

1 PACKAGE WHITE SHIRTS

1 PAIR NIKE AIR FORCE SHOES

1 TATTOO GUN KIT

1 PACKAGE OF INSENSE WITH LIGHTING PEDESTAL