Major prison contraband operation busted says Laurens Co. Sheriff

LAURENS, SC (WSPA) – Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office says they have disrupted a major illegal contraband operation.
They say two men are accused of providing large quantities of contraband to South Carolina prisons.
The contraband includes:
Tobacco
Illegal Narcotics
Cell phones
Escape tools
The Narcotics Unit of the sheriff’ office says they were investigating complaints of drug activity in Waterloo when they discovered the operation.
Deputies say they stopped a vehicle occupied by Joshua George John and Travis Kemp and found pills on Kemp.
They say they searched the vehicle and found items used in the transportation of contraband.
The items seized were valued at more that $500,000 inside a prison, according to investigators.
CHARGED
Joshua George John
- Conspiracy to Deliver Contraband
- Trafficking Meth
- Trafficking Cocaine
- Possession W/ Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Possession of a Weapon during the commission of a violent crime
- Possession of a stolen handgun
- Possession of a weapon by person convicted of a violent crime
Travis Mandell Kemp
- Conspiracy to Deliver Contraband
- Trafficking Meth
- Trafficking Cocaine
- Possession W/ Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Possession of a Weapon during the commission of a violent crime
- Possession of a stolen handgun
- Possession of a weapon by person convicted of a violent crime
ITEMS SEIZED
15.89 OUNCES MARIJUANA
32 GRAMS OF METHAMPHETAMINE
17 GRAMS OF COCAINE
44.59 LBS OF TOBACCO
1 COLT .45 CALIBER HANDGUN (STOLEN OUT OF HORRY COUNTY SC)
1 WALTHER P22 .22 CALIBER HANDGUN
7 PACKS NEWPORT CIGARETTES
132 LIGHTERS
80 CIGARS
53 PACKAGES OF CIGARELLOS
69 PACKAGES OF ROLLING PAPERS
84 SMART PHONES
7 FLIP STYLE CELL PHONES
19 CELL PHONE BATTERIES
53 USB CABLES
72 WALL ADAPTERS
8 VARIOUS SIZE BOTTLES OF ALCOHOL
1 PAIR INDUSTRIAL SNIPS
3 PAIR OF SIDE CUTTERS
1 PACKAGE OF LENOX RECIPROCATING SAW BLADES
14 INDIVIDUAL HACK SAW BLADES
3 KNIVES
1 PACKAGE WHITE SOCKS
1 PACKAGE WHITE SHIRTS
1 PAIR NIKE AIR FORCE SHOES
1 TATTOO GUN KIT
1 PACKAGE OF INSENSE WITH LIGHTING PEDESTAL