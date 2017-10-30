Man accused of trying to kidnap child in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man is under arrest after he was accused of trying to kidnap a child, according to Simpsonville Police.

Police say it happened at a home improvement store in the city limits on Oct. 28.

Darryl Green is accused of grabbing the child’s arm and telling the child it was ok to come with him, according to the report.

Police say the child wasn’t hurt and was never taken from the parent’s sight.

Greene is charged with Attempted Kidnapping and is in the Greenville Co. Detention Center without bond.