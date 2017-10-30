Man helps chase down deer with plastic pumpkin stuck on head

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WFLA) – An Ohio man described it as “The Great Pumpkin Chase 2017.”

A deer in his neighborhood took over social media after it got a plastic Jack-O-Lantern stuck on its head.

Aaron Meyerrenke said the plastic pumpkin was stuck on the deer’s head for at least three days.

On Sunday, Meyerrenke said he learned someone spotted the deer in someone’s backyard.

Meyerrenke and seven or eight other people arrived to catch the deer, armed with a dog catcher pole, a net and other things.

The deer eluded the group for two and a half hours, leading everyone deeper into the woods.

The group managed to track the deer down after about four miles of walking.

They managed to get the deer up against a fence, and Meyerrenke says he was able to bear hug the deer, grab the pumpkin and get it off.

Meyerrenke said everyone was exhausted from the chase and they spotted the deer shortly after the experience drinking from a creek.

