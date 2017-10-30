Man ID’d in fatal Clemson Blvd. crash

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A 22-year-old died early Sunday morning after a crash.

It happened just before 12:15 a.m. on Clemson Boulevard near Watson Drive.

The coroner says the victim has been identified as Peter Scott Le.

Le was driving the wrong way on the road when he hit another vehicle head on, according to the coroner.

The SC Highway Patrol says 3 vehicles were involved.

The driver hit head-on was taken to the hospital, but we don’t know the person’s condition.

Those vehicles hit a 3 vehicle. Neither the driver or passenger were hurt.

Le is from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was visiting a friend, in the Clemson area, this weekend.