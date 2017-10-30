Man jailed for selling Halloween eye contacts, various drug charges

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sebring man was arrested for selling Halloween eye contacts and for various drug charges on Monday.

David Bermudez, 31, advertised Halloween contacts for sale on Facebook for $35.

A detective notices the ad and set up a meeting in Sebring Monday morning.

Bermudez pulled out several of the contacts and handed them to the detective without asking for a prescription.

It’s a third-degree felony to dispense contact lenses or other optical devices without being provided with a prescription first in Florida, even for cosmetic effect.

The Food and Drug Administration classifies all contact lenses as medical devices.

Detectives searched Bermudez’s backpack and found a mason jar with 30.3 grams of marijuana packed in baggies for sale and nine packages of liquid THC.

All of this was within 1,000 feet of both a daycare center and a school.

Bermudez was charged with six felonies, including dispensing optical devices without a prescription, two counts of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school, one count of possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug equipment and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony.

More stories you may like on 7News

Crystal meth found in child’s trick-or-treat candy The Menominee Tribal Police department is asking the community to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly after a substance found …

Sheriff plans to stay on job; Lt. Gov. suggests recall process GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says Sheriff Will Lewis plans to stay on the job despite several calls fo…

Firefighters mourn loss of Hilltop F.D. Chief Firefighters around the Upstate are mourning the loss of beloved Hilltop Fire Chief John Hall.

Family, friends say final goodbyes to Trooper Daniel Rebman Family, friends, and colleagues of SC Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Rebman gathered together Sunday afternoon to say their final goodbyes at…

PICS: Funeral held for fallen SC Trooper Daniel Rebman Funeral services are underway for a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who died after a traffic accident while he was on duty.