New job training center opens in Spartanburg Co.

LYMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A new center aims to help those with disabilities gain greater independence and find work.

The S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation Department’s newest Job Readiness Training Center celebrated its grand opening on Oct. 25. It’s located at the Bryant Center on Groce Road in Lyman.

7News is told the center wants to help as many people as possible. Those with physical disabilities, as well as diabetes, depression and other issues that have made it difficult to find work, can receive help. Assistance is also available for retirees looking to return to the work force.

Area Administrator Jennie Thomas said in a news release that several business partners will outsource training projects at the center, which will also offer classes on heavy equipment operation, on-site call center training and other tasks to replicate a job.

The training center is one of 32 locations across South Carolina established to help people with disabilities gain, keep or regain employment, according to the state Vocational Rehabilitation Department.

For more information, call 864-249-8030.