New technology allows customers to pay with touch of their finger

CBS News Published:

LONDON (CBS NEWS) — There is now a new way to shop that doesn’t require you to carry your wallet.

“Fingopay” device shines an infra-red light through the middle section of any finger.

The light detects blood-flow in veins … Which make up a person’s unique finger pattern – much like a finger”print” – but even more distinct.

“Every time you insert your finger into a reader, we can identify you within about 200 milliseconds,” said Nick Dryden, Fingopay CEO. “In the future, YOU are the wallet.  That’s all you need.”

Customers connect a bank or credit card to a secured system.

Bio-metrics are the latest in digital payment technology.

In China, KFC customers recently began using facial recognition to purchase meals.

In the UK, Fingopay just launched at a convenience store chain.

“We’re going to be introducing this in gas stations, in supermarkets, everywhere else – anywhere you’re using a plastic card,” said Dryden/

Scott Pearson, a customer of Fingopay likes the new technology.

“If you went for a run or you went out to exercise, you don’t really want to carry around anything,” said Pearson, Fingopay customer.

For customers on-the-go, it’s technology they can’t wait to get their hands on.

