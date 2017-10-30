New technology allows customers to pay with touch of their finger

LONDON (CBS NEWS) — There is now a new way to shop that doesn’t require you to carry your wallet.

“Fingopay” device shines an infra-red light through the middle section of any finger.

The light detects blood-flow in veins … Which make up a person’s unique finger pattern – much like a finger”print” – but even more distinct.

“Every time you insert your finger into a reader, we can identify you within about 200 milliseconds,” said Nick Dryden, Fingopay CEO. “In the future, YOU are the wallet. That’s all you need.”

Customers connect a bank or credit card to a secured system.

Bio-metrics are the latest in digital payment technology.

In China, KFC customers recently began using facial recognition to purchase meals.

In the UK, Fingopay just launched at a convenience store chain.

“We’re going to be introducing this in gas stations, in supermarkets, everywhere else – anywhere you’re using a plastic card,” said Dryden/

Scott Pearson, a customer of Fingopay likes the new technology.

“If you went for a run or you went out to exercise, you don’t really want to carry around anything,” said Pearson, Fingopay customer.

For customers on-the-go, it’s technology they can’t wait to get their hands on.

More stories you may like on 7News

Juror shortage causing court delays in the Upstate The state is facing a serious shortage of qualified jurors and our area is certainly no exception.

Crystal meth found in child’s trick-or-treat candy The Menominee Tribal Police department is asking the community to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly after a substance found …

Sheriff plans to stay on job; Lt. Gov. suggests recall process GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says Sheriff Will Lewis plans to stay on the job despite several calls fo…

Firefighters mourn loss of Hilltop F.D. Chief Firefighters around the Upstate are mourning the loss of beloved Hilltop Fire Chief John Hall.

Family, friends say final goodbyes to Trooper Daniel Rebman Family, friends, and colleagues of SC Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Rebman gathered together Sunday afternoon to say their final goodbyes at…