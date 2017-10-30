People in T-Rex costumes stampede through streets

NASHVILLE, TN (WCMH) – For the second year in a row, people wearing dinosaur costumes took to the streets for the “T-Rex Stampede.”

The annual event took place Saturday afternoon in Nashville, WTVF reported.

An organizer said the event started as a social media joke, but it quickly gained interest. Now, it could be a new tradition.

Around 25 people participated in Saturday’s stampede.

Once they got to the end of the stampede, runners hopped out of their dinosaur costumes and went about their business.

More stories you may like on 7News

Crystal meth found in child’s trick-or-treat candy The Menominee Tribal Police department is asking the community to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly after a substance found …

Sheriff plans to stay on job; Lt. Gov. suggests recall process GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says Sheriff Will Lewis plans to stay on the job despite several calls fo…

Firefighters mourn loss of Hilltop F.D. Chief Firefighters around the Upstate are mourning the loss of beloved Hilltop Fire Chief John Hall.

Family, friends say final goodbyes to Trooper Daniel Rebman Family, friends, and colleagues of SC Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Rebman gathered together Sunday afternoon to say their final goodbyes at…

PICS: Funeral held for fallen SC Trooper Daniel Rebman Funeral services are underway for a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who died after a traffic accident while he was on duty.