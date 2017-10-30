Red Cross helping family after house fire in Oconee Co.

By Published:

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The American Red Cross is helping a family in Oconee County after their house caught on fire, according to a press release.

Crews responded to the house fire on Coneross Creek Road in Seneca on Monday.

Two children and an adult have been affected by the blaze.

The Red Cross is providing the family with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, and other essentials.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News