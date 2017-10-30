SC House Speaker calls for SCANA CEO’s resignation

By Published:
V.C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station
This Sept. 18, 2017 photo shows the partially built V.C. Summer Nuclear Generating Station near Jenkinsville, S.C. On Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, the boards of state-owned Santee Cooper and the private South Carolina Electric & Gas approved the sale of their share of a $2.2 billion, five-year settlement over the failed nuclear project so that they can recover nearly 92 percent of the cash immediately. (AP Photo)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – House Speaker Jay Lucas has called for the resignation of SCANA’s CEO on Monday.

Lucas issued the following statement:

“SCANA’s mismanagement of the VC Summer nuclear facility has proven that the company cannot be trusted to promote or protect its consumers’ interests. On behalf of the South Carolina ratepayer, I believe SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh should resign immediately. This measure should have occurred long before now and without pressure from elected officials. Throughout the House Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee’s study, it has become increasing clear that neither South Carolina ratepayers nor the South Carolina House of Representatives can have faith in SCANA under Marsh’s leadership.”