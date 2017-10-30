SC House Speaker calls for SCANA CEO’s resignation

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – House Speaker Jay Lucas has called for the resignation of SCANA’s CEO on Monday.

Lucas issued the following statement:

“SCANA’s mismanagement of the VC Summer nuclear facility has proven that the company cannot be trusted to promote or protect its consumers’ interests. On behalf of the South Carolina ratepayer, I believe SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh should resign immediately. This measure should have occurred long before now and without pressure from elected officials. Throughout the House Utility Ratepayer Protection Committee’s study, it has become increasing clear that neither South Carolina ratepayers nor the South Carolina House of Representatives can have faith in SCANA under Marsh’s leadership.”