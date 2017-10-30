Upstate prison contraband bust part of statewide issue

Related Coverage Major prison contraband operation busted says Laurens Co. Sheriff

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Half a million dollars’ worth of illegal items were caught before they could be used to help prisoners escape or commit crimes from behind bars. The Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office says they have disrupted a major illegal contraband operation.

Cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, alcohol, guns, tobacco, and even shoes were all part of the inventory deputies say were heading to South Carolina’s prisons.

“They had one shoe in one bottle – it was covered completely with tobacco,” said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds, who added that escape tools like hacksaw blades were also among the items.

“I don’t want them to have access to anything they can break out with,” said Sheriff Reynolds.

The discovery happened in the Waterloo community when Sheriff Reynolds said a Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation after getting anonymous complaints about drug activity.

“Stopped the vehicle and it resulted in all this contraband,” said Sheriff Reynolds.

They say two men are accused of providing large quantities of contraband to South Carolina prisons, landing Joshua John and Travis Kemp behind bars. The items seized were valued at more that $500,000 inside a prison, according to investigators.

“This goes on all the time, it’s just not that big a scale,” said Sheriff Reynolds. “It’s a security thing for the neighborhood, for the detention officers for goodness sake.”

The cell phones – including 84 smart phones – also found in the operation are part of a bigger issue with the South Carolina Department of Corrections working to block their signals.

“They [inmates] can continue to harass victims and witnesses. They can try to intimidate our staff to find information out on our staff,” said South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling. “Look no further than Captain Johnson who was a contraband captain over at Lee Correctional. He was shot several times in his house several years ago – point blank range. They arranged a hit on him with contraband cell phones.”

Stirling said they’re also working to spend millions to put netting around their facilities.

“They throw backpacks full of cell phones and drugs and other paraphernalia over our fences,” said Stirling.

The DOC is looking outside prison walls to also address the issue, by working with local law enforcement agencies.

“Prisons were designed to kind of be inward looking so we looked in to see what the folks that were incarcerated were doing but now we have to look outward,” said Stirling. “We’ve got outside law enforcement that we’re working with in different areas of the state.”

Click here to Anonymously Report Offender Usage of Cell Phones and/or Social Media

CHARGED

Joshua George John

Conspiracy to Deliver Contraband

Trafficking Meth

Trafficking Cocaine

Possession W/ Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession of a Weapon during the commission of a violent crime

Possession of a stolen handgun

Possession of a weapon by person convicted of a violent crime

Travis Mandell Kemp

Conspiracy to Deliver Contraband

Trafficking Meth

Trafficking Cocaine

Possession W/ Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession of a Weapon during the commission of a violent crime

Possession of a stolen handgun

Possession of a weapon by person convicted of a violent crime



ITEMS SEIZED

15.89 OUNCES MARIJUANA

32 GRAMS OF METHAMPHETAMINE

17 GRAMS OF COCAINE

44.59 LBS OF TOBACCO

1 COLT .45 CALIBER HANDGUN (STOLEN OUT OF HORRY COUNTY SC)

1 WALTHER P22 .22 CALIBER HANDGUN

7 PACKS NEWPORT CIGARETTES

132 LIGHTERS

80 CIGARS

53 PACKAGES OF CIGARELLOS

69 PACKAGES OF ROLLING PAPERS

84 SMART PHONES

7 FLIP STYLE CELL PHONES

19 CELL PHONE BATTERIES

53 USB CABLES

72 WALL ADAPTERS

8 VARIOUS SIZE BOTTLES OF ALCOHOL

1 PAIR INDUSTRIAL SNIPS

3 PAIR OF SIDE CUTTERS

1 PACKAGE OF LENOX RECIPROCATING SAW BLADES

14 INDIVIDUAL HACK SAW BLADES

3 KNIVES

1 PACKAGE WHITE SOCKS

1 PACKAGE WHITE SHIRTS

1 PAIR NIKE AIR FORCE SHOES

1 TATTOO GUN KIT

1 PACKAGE OF INSENSE WITH LIGHTING PEDESTAL