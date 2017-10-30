Woman fatally shot by hunter while walking her own land, family says

HEBRON, Maine (WCMH/AP) — Authorities say a woman killed in the Maine woods by a hunter was not hunting at the time and had no connection to the man who shot her.

The Maine Warden Service has identified the victim as 34-year-old Karen Wrentzel, who died after being shot Saturday morning.

The Warden Service says a 38-year-old Hebron man who was hunting with his father has been identified in connection with the shooting.

Family members told WGME that Wrentzel was walking her own land looking for rocks when she was shot.

Authorities say Wrentzel was not hunting when she died and had no affiliation with the two men.

Game wardens are continuing to question the men and witnesses. The Warden Service says it’s working on the case with the state attorney general’s office.

Saturday was set aside for moose and deer hunting by Maine residents only.

More stories you may like on 7News

Juror shortage causing court delays in the Upstate The state is facing a serious shortage of qualified jurors and our area is certainly no exception.

Crystal meth found in child’s trick-or-treat candy The Menominee Tribal Police department is asking the community to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly after a substance found …

Sheriff plans to stay on job; Lt. Gov. suggests recall process GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says Sheriff Will Lewis plans to stay on the job despite several calls fo…

Firefighters mourn loss of Hilltop F.D. Chief Firefighters around the Upstate are mourning the loss of beloved Hilltop Fire Chief John Hall.

Family, friends say final goodbyes to Trooper Daniel Rebman Family, friends, and colleagues of SC Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Rebman gathered together Sunday afternoon to say their final goodbyes at…