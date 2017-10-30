“Yes” vote for penny sales tax gets bi-partisan support in Spartanburg County

It’s not often you find leaders on opposing political sides agreeing on something like a tax increase. But a 1% sales tax hike to pay for new government buildings in Spartanburg County is getting major bi-partisan support.

That’s not to say it’s without opposition, but when it comes to the impact on your bottom line, the argument from both sides of the aisle is that this is less painful to your wallet than the alternative.

“No one, business or personal wants a permanent property tax increase,” said Allen Smith, the head of the Spartanburg County Chamber of Commerce.

That’s the main reason, an unlikely crew that included Smith, as well as the head of the Republican Party, Democratic Party and Tea Party in Spartanburg County are standing together in support of a “yes” vote.

“People ask me why are you out here to support this now if you oppose tax increase at the state level, and its pretty simple, its for the same reason, to keep the tax burden low on the people of Spartanburg County,” said Josh Kimbrell, The Republican Party Chairman.

Kimbrell’s referring to the likely alternative, a property tax increase.

County leaders say something must be done about unsafe, aging buildings like the County Courthouse.

Last year the county spent $800,000 dollars on 3 mold remediation at the courthouse. Supporters of the one percent tax hike say it will help curve throwing good money after bad.”

Even folks who oppose the tax, agree on that. They just want to fund new construction with other revenue.

“You can’t keep giving these businesses in the county all these tax breaks and then put the source of the revenue on our backs,” said Don Bramblett, a Spartanburg County resident.

“The things that he’s talking about today don’t solve the problem,” said Karen Martin, the head of the Spartanburg County Tea Party.

She says the penny sales tax makes the most sense because it ends in six years and generates a third of the 224 million dollar price tag from outsiders who spend money in Spartanburg.

For more information about the penny sales tax, check out these helpful sites: