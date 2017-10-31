21st Century Snack Foods recalls dark chocolate almonds

(WSPA) – 21st Century Snack Foods is recalling dark chocolate almonds due to a possible undeclared milk allergen, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The chocolate-covered almonds are in a six-ounce plastic hanging/stand-up bag, FDA officials say.

The UPC# is 030603 228549 and the affected lot numbers are 16100 through 17300.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

