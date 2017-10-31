Alt-right recruitment fliers found on Clemson campus

CLEMSON, SC – About a dozen Alt-Right recruitment fliers were found posted around Clemson University’s campus Monday, according to University officials.

One female student who wanted to remain anonymous told 7 News that she found one of the flyer’s at around 5:30a.m. hanging on the glass door of the Fike Recreation Center.

“I think it’s disgusting,” Clemson Junior Andrew Smith said Tuesday. “I think that that’s not reflective of the Clemson student body as a whole.”

Part of the fliers reads, “White people… Are you: Realizing diversity means ‘less white {…} ‘Tired of political correctness.” It proceeds to ask students to ‘Join the Alt-Right.’

Several students on Clemson told WSPA they want the school to do more to stop fliers like these from popping up.

Students also said they wish the University informed the student body that the fliers had been posted on student grounds.

“The issue with the flier that took place Monday, was that it did not have an approval stamp per our regulations,” explained Philip Sikes, Communications Director of Student Affairs.

Sikes said that posting the fliers without school approval, as well as posting anywhere other than a bulletin board was against school policy.

He also acknowledged that it isn’t the first time racially charged fliers have made the rounds at Clemson.

“It’s not uncommon to see these types of conflicting messages posted on campus… it’s not the first time this situation has come up.”

“Some Klu Klux Klan recruitment flyers were also found on campus last year,” said Sherman Jones, a Clemson senior and member of the Black Student Union organization.

Jones said that he was disappointed, but not surprised when he heard about the fliers. He said he’s seen a number of racially charged incidents happen on campus during his 3 years at the school.

“I think more education and more pro-activeness on the side of the school would be nice,” he said Tuesday evening.