Body found in woods in Spartanburg Co., coroner’s office says

By Published:
Credit: Nikki Hutchins

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

The body was found in the woods off of Warren H. Abernathy Highway, near the Upward Stars Center.

The coroner’s office says no foul play is expected at this time.

The body has not yet been identified.

An autopsy will be performed on Wednesday to determine the cause of death.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News