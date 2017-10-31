Boy fatally stabs himself as mom beats, chokes him, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Police in Tennessee say a 10-year-old boy fatally stabbed himself while his mother was beating and choking him.

News outlets report Memphis police found the boy bleeding from his chest at an apartment Saturday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A police report says Robin McKinzie is charged with aggravated child abuse. According to an arrest affidavit, McKinzie told police she was whipping her son with an extension cord and choking him when he ran into the kitchen and stabbed himself.

McKinzie remained in jail Monday on a $100,000 bond. The news reports did not say if she had an attorney.

The boy was a fourth-grade student at Cornerstone Prep-Denver Campus. Principal Michelle Lyons says grief counselors and police came to the school Monday.

