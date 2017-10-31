Business Leaders Woo Amazon With “Charlanta” Pitch

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) Upstate business leaders are using a new marketing strategy to get Amazon’s attention and its business.

Those leaders created the name “Charlanta” and used it in marketing materials that were presented to the online retail giant in a business pitch.

The goal is to get Amazon to consider the Upstate as the site of its new headquarters.

Developers included Atlanta and Charlotte in the submitted proposal and played up the access the Upstate has to the three major airports and the I -85 corridor.

“You look along that 85 corridor and you start looking at growth trajectories coming out of those communities and we really are dead center in what is a major growth corridor,” said Jansen Tidmore, executive vice president of the Downtown Development Partnership in Spartanburg.

Amazon received 238 proposals from cities across the U.S hoping to land that new facilities which is expected to employ 50,000 people. The company will make a decision sometime next year.