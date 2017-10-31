Clemson Fourth In Opening CFP Rankings

Clemson Athletics

Clemson, S.C.—Clemson is ranked fourth in the first College Football Playoff Poll release on Tuesday night. Georgia is ranked first, Alabama is second, Notre Dame is third and Clemson fourth. The top four teams at the end of the season will advance to the College Football Playoff on January 1.

Clemson is 7-1 so far this year with wins over six teams with winning records, the most in the nation. Those six teams (Auburn, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Wake Forest and Georgia Tech) are also ranked in the top 40 of many of the latest computer rankings.

Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State are the only schools to be ranked in each of the 20 College Football Playoff Polls in the four years of the system. This is the 13th straight ranking that Clemson has been in the top four, a streak that dates to the first poll of the 2015 season.

Clemson has two victories over teams ranked in the top 15 of the first College Football Playoff Poll, wins over Virginia Tech and Auburn, who are 13th and 14th, respectively. Clemson and Iowa State are the only teams to defeat two top 15 teams in the CFP Poll so far this season.

College Football Playoff Poll

October 31, 2017

Georgia (8-0), 2. Alabama (8-0), 3. Notre Dame (7-1), 4. Clemson (7-1), 5. Oklahoma (7-1), 6. Ohio State (7-1) 7. Penn State (7-1), 8. TCU (7-1), 9. Wisconsin (8-0), 10. Miami (FL) (7-0), 11. Oklahoma State (7-1), 12. Washington (7-1), 13. Virginia Tech (7-1), 14. Auburn (6-2), 15. Iowa State (6-2), 16. Mississippi State (6-2), 17. Southern California (7-2), 18. UCF (7-2), 19. LSU (6-2), 20. NC State (6-2), , 21. Stanford (6-2), 22. Arizona (6-2), 23. Memphis (7-1), 24. Michigan State (6-2), 25. Washington State (7-2).