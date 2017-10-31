Crash blocks Hwy 29 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Troopers say a highway was blocked after three crashes in Anderson County.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 29 near Ballard Road in the Pelzer area.

The Rev. Eugene Roberts tells us that it’s headed towards Anderson from the I-85 Williamston/Anderson Exit.

Roberts shared video from the scene.

Trooper Joe Hovis said there were three separate wrecks and the road was cleared by 10 a.m.

He said people in the wreck suffered minor injuries.

Here is a list of current accidents on the SC Highway Patrol Website.



