Devices counting pedestrians heading to downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – People may soon notice some small boxes in downtown Spartanburg.

It’s part of an effort to measure how major developments have impacted the area, and what else could be done to continue that growth.

“I grew up here my whole life. I was born and raised here,” said Becca Barnet, daughter of a former Spartanburg mayor who’s in town visiting. “Now when I come back it’s been really awesome. I was just showing my friend around who’s never been here and I was like that’s new – that wasn’t here when I was younger.”

The brand new AC hotel by Marriott, and the revitalized Montgomery and Aug W Smith Buildings are just some of the developments in the works.

“We’ve got a lot of great partners out there that are doing big things for Spartanburg and we want to make sure we capture that impact,” said Jansen Tidmore, Spartanbhurg Area Chamber of Commerce Downtown Development Partnership Executive Vice President.

He said that’s where devices counting pedestrian traffic can help.

“It’s not a new idea. It’s something PALS uses on the rail trail,” said Tidmore.

The devices will be placed throughout the streets of downtown, keeping count of how many people walk past them.

“For the average consumer, you’re not going to notice it’s there,” said Tidmore.

The devices will be moved around to different locations – like near major developments – like the A-C Marriott Hotel – to help get a true measure of the impacts these projects are having.

“It’s also going to help us understand where our growth and needs are for infrastructure,” said Tidmore. “If we find that we’re having higher traffic areas in places in places that we didn’t expect, maybe we need to look at doing streetscaping along that area, maybe that sidewalk needs widening.”

He said they’ll be keeping tabs on how many cars drive into downtown as well.

Kathy Silverman owns two downtown businesses – Hub City Scoops and The Local Hiker – and said she hopes the numbers show what she’s seen.

“I think it’s [pedestrian counting] great,” she said. “I hope it does prove Spartanburg is growing.”

Tidmore said the devices cost under $5,000, being funded by the chamber and city, and they hope to have them up and running within the next month or so.