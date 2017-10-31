Dir. of SC Dept. of Disabilities & Special Needs resigns

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The Director of the SC Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN), Dr. Beverly Buscemi, has resigned after 8 years, according to a spokesperson.

Her last day is Dec. 8, 2017.

Buscemi says she is moving onto to other opportunities outside of SC while continuing to follow her passion of supporting people with disabilities, according to her resignation letter.

Below is her official resignation letter:

I am writing you today to inform you that I will be leaving my position as State Director of the SC Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. My last day of employment will be December 8, 2017. I have served as the DDSN State Director for eight years. I consider myself privileged to have served South Carolina as an agency head for such a long period of time. At this time, I feel it is important for me to move onto other opportunities outside of South Carolina while continuing to follow my passion of supporting individuals with disabilities.

I am honored to have worked with the consumers, families, advocates, providers and DDSN agency staff and Commissioners over the years. It has been a privilege to work with the amazing employees of DDSN. I cannot say strongly enough how much I truly value the lessons I have learned from working with the employees of DDSN. Thank you for all that you do to support the system assisting people with disabilities and their families. I anticipate that the DSN Commission will appoint an interim State Director for DDSN at the November 16th Commission meeting. I have enjoyed working with the employees of DDSN. Thank you again for the opportunity to work in support of the citizens of South Carolina. Sincerely,

Beverly

RELATED DDSN ARTICLES

Hundreds Overcharged After Audit Finds Disabilities and Special Needs Providers Misapplied Housing Subsidies

Lawmaker Says Disabilities and Special Needs Department, “Out of Control”