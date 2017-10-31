Driver says he was paid to deliver 16 illegal immigrants to GA

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver pulled over on Interstate 24 last Wednesday for a traffic violation says he was paid to deliver more than a dozen illegal immigrants, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP says the driver was acting “extremely nervous” during the traffic stop and admitted he was driving the 16 immigrants from Houston, Texas, to Atlanta, Georgia.

He also said he was being paid $50 per person to deliver the people to Georgia, authorities said.

Another trooper arrived on the scene to assist with the stop and contacted the U.S. Homeland Security and Immigration Office, who took the driver and immigrants into custody.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered three of the 16 inside the truck were juveniles.

The case remains under investigation and none of the identities of those involved have been released.

More stories you may like on 7News

Body found in woods in Spartanburg Co., coroner’s office says A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

Greenville Co. spent $1600 on Sheriff’s Office budget trip After a former Greenville County Sheriff’s Office assistant filed a 40-page lawsuit detailing allegations of sexual assault and harassment a…

Trick or treat safety tips from Anderson Co. Sheriff Some of Halloween’s greatest hazards aren’t the ghosts and monsters that the kids dress up as, but falls and traffic accidents that occur du…

Student pulls knife during fight in middle school PE class, officials say A local middle school was placed on lockdown after a knife was seen during a fight, according to officials.

Family of Rico Matthews wants new investigation into death The family of a Spartanburg teenager hit and killed by a truck is asking police to re-open their investigation. Rico Matthews died last year…