Experts suggest candy alternatives, safe practices ahead of trick-or-treating

(WSPA) – Thousands of trick-or-treaters will be out tonight and officers are working to ensure the streets are as safe as possible this Halloween.

Experts with Bon Secours St. Francis ask you to keep safety in mind as you make plans.

Brandi Giles, Bon Secours Nurse Practitioner said adults should accompany children while trick-or-treating and never enter a home or apartment building unless with an adult.

She said costumes should properly fit and not block sight or sound. Attach “glow in the dark” patches or stripes to costumes that aren’t bright or may be harder for drivers to see in the dark.

She also recommends to carry a flashlight or glow stick and inspect treats before your child eats them.

Amy Downey, Bon Secours Registered Dietitian suggests participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project. Families hang a sign or paint a pumpkin teal and hand out treats for children with food allergies. To register your home or find out more visit tealpumpkinproject.org and https://m.facebook.com/bonsecoursGVL/