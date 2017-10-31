Family of Rico Matthews wants new investigation into death

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The family of a Spartanburg teenager hit and killed by a truck is launching their own investigation into his death.

Rico Matthews was killed in August 2016 after officials say he was hit by a truck while riding his moped.

When the investigation was first done, Spartanburg Police ruled Matthews at fault for the crash. His family says there are still some lingering questions and they want a new investigation.

“I’ll still never get to see him again, I’ll never get to be with him again, I’ll never get to hug him again,” says Latonia Hollis, Rico’s mother.

Officials with the Spartanburg Police Department and Highway Patrol ruled Rico at fault for the crash. His mother says she wants a new investigation into her son’s death.

The family says they don’t think the Spartanburg Police Department should have taken the case. The other driver in the crash is a city of Spartanburg maintenance worker that was off duty and driving a personal vehicle at the time of the collision.

The family is launching their own investigation, because they say they still don’t feel the closure.

“She’s gone from mourning, to anger to fury. We just need to put that fire out for her,” says attorney Darren Haley.

Highway Patrol says they do not have a comment on the family’s efforts to re-open the case. Spartanburg P.D. says they handed over the case to Highway Patrol after a decision from the command staff.