

1st recipe

Buttery Chocolate chip cookies

1 pound of minerva amish roll butter

1 cup packed brown sugar

3/4 cup of granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2-2/3 cups all-purpose flour

1 -1/4 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1 12 oz. semisweet chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS

1.In a large bowl, beat butter and both sugars until blended. Beat in eggs and vanilla. In a small bowl, whisk flour, baking soda and salt: gradually beat butter mixture. stir in chocolate chips.

2. shape 1/4 cupfuls of dough into balls. Flatten each to 3/4-in thickness. smoothing edges as needed. Place in a airtight container, separating layers with wax paper.,and refrigerate covered.

3. to bake, place dough portions 2 inches apart on parchment paper lined baking sheets:let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before baking. preheat oven to 400 degrees

4. Bake 10-12 mins or until edges are golden brown. Cool on pan for 2 minutes.Remove to wire racks to cool.

YEILDS: about two dozen

2nd recipe

Butter cream filling

2 pounds of Minerva amish roll unsalted butter

3 pounds of shorting

7 pounds powder sugar

4 tbsp. vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a small stand mixer: Whip up shorting until light and fluffy.

2. Add all butter until completely smooth: scraping down sides every few mins.

3. Add vanilla extract, and slowly at powder sugar a cup at a time.

4. Blend well until all powder sugar in incorporated about 8-10 mins.

To make monster cookie sandwiches

Chocolate chip cookies

Butter cream

Food coloring of your choice

Icing bag or parchment paper bag (can also use a Ziploc)

M&Ms

Marsh mellows (2 different sizes)

White chocolate chips

Twizzlers (or any other candy you have)

1.Place one chocolate chip cookie top side down, Fill with butter cream icing (colored to your preference), Place 2nd cookie on top of butter cream at an angle.

2. Attach 2 different size marshmallows on top with butter cream for the eyes, and M&Ms for the pupils.

3. Place white chocolate chips in between the cookies pushing slightly into the buttercream filling to look like teeth.

4.Cut Twizzlers into strips and attach to top of marshmallows with buttercream for eyebrows.