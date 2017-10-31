Help find missing girl Cheyanne Faith Banks from Travelers Rest

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – Greenville Co. deputies are asking for your help to find 14-year-old Cheyanne Faith Banks from Travelers Rest.

She was last seen in the 200 block of Burns Road in Travelers Rest, last night, at approximately 9:00 p.m.

Banks is described as a white female, 5’5”/130lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Deputies ask that anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, to call 911 immediately.

Missing Persons

