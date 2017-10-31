Help find missing woman Diane Verranault

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find 65 year-old, Diane Marie Verranault.
They say she went missing from the 4000 block of South Blue Ridge Road.
She was last seen Tuesday just after 2:00 pm.
Deputies say Verranault suffers from Alzheimer’s and is considered endangered.
She was last seen wearing dark brown pants and a white shirt.
She is 5’0”/120lbs and has grey hair and brown eyes.
Deputies and K9’s are actively searching for her and a Code red has been sent out requesting nearby residents to be on the look-out.
Deputies request that if anyone has seen Verranault or knows her whereabouts, to please call 911 immediately.