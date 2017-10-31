Man accused of child sex crime in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested on multiple counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Quintanilla-Pineda, 28, is accused of forcefully engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor older than 11 but younger than 14.

The incidents happened between August 1 and August 22, 2017, according to investigators.

Investigators think there might be additional victims and ask anyone who may be a victim to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.