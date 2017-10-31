Man with same name as ex-Trump aide sets Twitter straight

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Michigan financial adviser who shares the same name as a former member of President Donald Trump’s campaign team caught up in an investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 elections has been trying to sort out a case of mistaken identity.

George Papadopoulos identifies himself on Twitter as a certified public accountant who offers financial advice. On Monday, it was revealed that a former foreign policy adviser to Trump also named George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents.

Since then, the accountant has been busy on Twitter adamantly stating that he is not the same person and has no association with Trump.

He has also brought a sense of humor to the situation, tweeting Tuesday : “Buy low sell high = Never lie to FBI”

Buy low sell high = Never lie to FBI — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) October 31, 2017

