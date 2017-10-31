NC teen charged in school bus crash that hurt 14, officials say

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-old Dunn girl was charged Tuesday after authorities said she ran a stop sign and plowed into a school bus in Benson on Friday.

Jessica Jose Ventura had a 13-year-old passenger in the Ford Mustang she was driving when authorities said she ran into the bus at the intersection of N.C. 96 and Godwin Lake Road.

Seven people on the bus were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another seven were treated at the scene, the Highway Patrol confirmed.

The Highway Patrol confirmed Ventura was charged with:

Fail to stop at stop sign

Fail to secure passenger under 16

Driving without a license

Operate vehicle no insurance

Failure to properly register vehicle

According to a 911 call made in the moments after the crash, the passenger in Ventura’s Mustang suffered facial cuts and a broken ankle. The 911 caller reported bone was exposed from the passenger’s ankle.

The bus was coming from the Meadow School with 37 students were onboard at the time of the collision.

