Police arrest 9-year-old with autism at school

FRANKLIN, Ind (WISH) — Franklin police arrested a 9-year-old boy with autism at his elementary school.

The boy’s father, Ronnie Shepperd, was there, too, and captured it on video.

Police said, back in August, the boy got into a fight with another student. When two teachers tried to break it up, he hit them.

The boy’s father didn’t want to go on camera but shared a video that shows police handcuffing his son.

WISH-TV asked the executive director of Mental Health America if she felt the police and school’s response was appropriate. “If students and teachers are at risk and at harm, something or someone has to intervene,” Julie Bingham said.

Bingham said there are alternatives such as pulling the child out of class.

Franklin police posted this statement on their Facebook page:

“The Franklin Police Department is aware of a video of a recent juvenile arrest being shared on Facebook. Officers involved on this call followed both department and juvenile arrest protocol. The Franklin Police Department stands behind these officers and the decisions that were made on this day.”

Franklin Community Schools Superintendent David Clendening issued this statement:

“FCS is committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment for all students, teachers and staff. At times, things happen that disrupt the learning environment, and when this occurs, the principal has the responsibility to ensure that the learning environment returns to the expected normal. He or she can bring in outside resources such as law enforcement, social services and others, in order to assist in this restoration.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Body found in woods in Spartanburg Co., coroner’s office says A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

Greenville Co. spent $1600 on Sheriff’s Office budget trip After a former Greenville County Sheriff’s Office assistant filed a 40-page lawsuit detailing allegations of sexual assault and harassment a…

Trick or treat safety tips from Anderson Co. Sheriff Some of Halloween’s greatest hazards aren’t the ghosts and monsters that the kids dress up as, but falls and traffic accidents that occur du…

Student pulls knife during fight in middle school PE class, officials say A local middle school was placed on lockdown after a knife was seen during a fight, according to officials.

Family of Rico Matthews wants new investigation into death The family of a Spartanburg teenager hit and killed by a truck is asking police to re-open their investigation. Rico Matthews died last year…