Safety tips for Halloween trick-or-treating

(WSPA) – Thousands of trick-or-treaters will be out tonight and officers are working to ensure the streets are as safe as possible this Halloween.

They ask you to keep safety in mind as you make plans.

Spartanburg police offer the following safety tips:

Adults should accompany children while trick-or-treating and never enter a home or apartment building unless with an adult.

Costumes should properly fit and not block sight or sound. Attach “glow in the dark” patches or stripes to costumes that aren’t bright or may be harder for drivers to see in the dark.

Carry a flashlight or glow stick.

Inspect treats before your child eats them.

Health experts suggest participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project. Families hang a sign or paint a pumpkin teal and hand out treats for children with food allergies. To register your home or find out more visit tealpumpkinproject.org.

Drivers are cautioned to slow down in residential areas, especially near intersections and while entering and leaving driveways. Drivers are also reminded to turn on headlights as soon as it begins to get dark and obey all traffic laws.

The S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services says sex offenders under the agency’s supervision will have a statewide curfew from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31. The curfew does not apply to registered sex offenders no longer on probation or parole.

Last year, the agency sent out 165 officers to check more than 400 offenders’ homes. The agency says another 320 landline phone checks were also made.

Sex offenders aren’t allowed to hand out candy or interact with trick-or-treaters.

Click or tap here to check sex offenders registered in your neighborhood.