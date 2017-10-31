Some polling locations changing ahead of Tuesday’s election

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Local elections will be held Tuesday, November 7th.

On Tuesday, elected officials held a press conference urging people to get out to vote, but there’s been some confusion over where people are supposed to vote.

“It is important that we make sure that we don’t take for granted or ignore the elections coming up,” said State Representative Chandra Dillard.

In Greenville County, election officials say it’s an off year, and school is in session, so they had to find different polling places for their elections in six municipalities and 22 public service districts.

“About 70 percent of the voting population can vote on Nov. 7th,” Conway Belangia, the Director of Elections and Voter Registration in Greenville County, said.

Out of the 28 precincts, about half of those are combining or changing.

In Spartanburg County, election officials decided to break up larger precincts into smaller ones to make the process more efficient.

“Every voter affected by some sort of change will receive a notice by us in the mail by the end of this week,” Belangia said.

Belangia said in Greenville County, they’re sending out 32,000 notices on Tuesday.

“We figure we hit them right here, right now,” Belangia said when asked if sending notices out now was too late. “It seems to be the best working relationship. We could’ve mailed it a month ago. We could have, but they may have forgotten.”

However, some people are concerned about the short notice, especially since the updated precincts aren’t on scvotes.org.

“That is certainly a problem,” said Bishop Samuel Zimmerman, the 1st Vice President of the Greenville branch of the NAACP. “That limits it to the number for the election commission, so call early, call soon.”

One resident says she found out her precinct had changed by a neighborhood meeting she happened to attend and says her church also announced the changes.

“It’s crucial that the information gets out about the change because that’s definitely going to affect the turnout,” Sylvia Palmer, with the Nicholtown Neighborhood Association said.

Election officials say they hope affected voters pay attention to their mail but say candidates and political parties can also help.

“If they all take that initiative to inform the neighbors, then we can get the word out,” Yvonne Reeder, who is also part of the Nicholtown Neighborhood Association, said.

The Greenville County Democratic Party used more than $2000 of their own funds to create mailers to ensure people were aware of the change.

The Greenville County Republican Party says they’re relying on the election commission and their candidates to help spread the word.

Belangia says voter turnout during local elections is around 10 percent compared to a presidential election year where that number is around 55 percent.

Here’s a list of the changed precincts in Spartanburg County:

Friendship Baptist Church was split into 2 new precincts: D R Hill Middle School and Lyman Elementary School. Voters will no longer use Friendship Baptist Church.

West View Elementary Precinct now consists of West View Elementary and Trinity Presbyterian Church.

Anderson Mill Elementary now consists of Anderson Mill Elementary and Anderson Mill Baptist Church

Hendrix Elementary now consists of Hendrix Elementary and Hope Church.

Polling locations for the City of Greenville Elections – November 7th, 2017

Precinct Name Polling Site Address City ZipCode Greenville 01 (school) Stone Lake Community Club 707 Chick Springs Rd Greenville 29607 Greenville 04(school) with Greenville 03(school) Brutontown Community Center 200 Leo Lewis St Greenville 29609 Greenville 05 Sears Shelter 100 E Park Ave Greenville 29601 Greenville 07 with Greenville 06(location not available) W Greenville Recreation Center 8 Rochester St Greenville 29611 Greenville 08 West End Community Development Center 404 Vardry St Greenville 29601 Greenville 10 Springfield Baptist Church 600 E McBee Ave Greenville 29601 Greenville 14 Phillis Wheatley Community Center 40 John McCarroll Way Greenville 29607 Greenville 18(school) with Greenville 16 and Southside(school) Augusta Rd Baptist Church 1823 Augusta St Greenville 29605 Greenville 17 St Matthew United Methodist Church 701 Cleveland St Greenville 29601 Greenville 19 Pleasant Valley Connection Center 510 Old Augusta Rd Greenville 29605 Greenville 20 Trinity United Methodist Church 2703 Augusta St Greenville 29605 Greenville 21 Meals on Wheels 15 Oregon St Greenville 29605 Greenville 22 Sanctuary Church 302 Parkins Mill Rd Greenville 29607 Greenville 23 Eastlan Baptist Church 625 S Pleasantburg Dr Greenville 29607 Greenville 24(school) with Greenville 29(school) and Mauldin 1(small number of voters) and Mauldin 2(small number of voters) Enoree River Baptist Association 421 Dallas Rd Greenville 29607 Greenville 25 McCarter Presbyterian Church 2 Pelham Rd Greenville 29615 Greenville 27 with Greenville 26(school) Overbrook Baptist Church 1705 E North St Greenville 29607 Greenville 28 Francis Asbury United Methodist Church 1800 E North St Greenville 29607 Mission with Rock Hill(small number of voters) and Dove Tree(small number of voters) Morningside Baptist Church 1115 Pelham Rd Greenville 29615 Spring Forest Greenville Nazarene Church 1201 Haywood Rd Greenville 29615

Yellow represents changes. Polling places involving schools must be relocated.

ALL VOTERS AFFECTED BY CHANGES WILL BE NOTIFIED BY MAIL OF THE CHANGE. Mailing being sent October 31, 2017.