Some polling locations changing ahead of Tuesday’s election

Elected officials urge voters to turn up for the election Tuesday.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Local elections will be held Tuesday, November 7th.

On Tuesday, elected officials held a press conference urging people to get out to vote, but there’s been some confusion over where people are supposed to vote.

“It is important that we make sure that we don’t take for granted or ignore the elections coming up,” said State Representative Chandra Dillard.

In Greenville County, election officials say it’s an off year, and school is in session, so they had to find different polling places for their elections in six municipalities and 22 public service districts.

“About 70 percent of the voting population can vote on Nov. 7th,” Conway Belangia, the Director of Elections and Voter Registration in Greenville County, said.

Out of the 28 precincts, about half of those are combining or changing.

In Spartanburg County, election officials decided to break up larger precincts into smaller ones to make the process more efficient.

“Every voter affected by some sort of change will receive a notice by us in the mail by the end of this week,” Belangia said.

Belangia said in Greenville County, they’re sending out 32,000 notices on Tuesday.

“We figure we hit them right here, right now,” Belangia said when asked if sending notices out now was too late. “It seems to be the best working relationship. We could’ve mailed it a month ago. We could have, but they may have forgotten.”

However, some people are concerned about the short notice, especially since the updated precincts aren’t on scvotes.org.

“That is certainly a problem,” said Bishop Samuel Zimmerman, the 1st Vice President of the Greenville branch of the NAACP. “That limits it to the number for the election commission, so call early, call soon.”

One resident says she found out her precinct had changed by a neighborhood meeting she happened to attend and says her church also announced the changes.

“It’s crucial that the information gets out about the change because that’s definitely going to affect the turnout,” Sylvia Palmer, with the Nicholtown Neighborhood Association said.

Election officials say they hope affected voters pay attention to their mail but say candidates and political parties can also help.

“If they all take that initiative to inform the neighbors, then we can get the word out,” Yvonne Reeder, who is also part of the Nicholtown Neighborhood Association, said.

The Greenville County Democratic Party used more than $2000 of their own funds to create mailers to ensure people were aware of the change.

The Greenville County Republican Party says they’re relying on the election commission and their candidates to help spread the word.

Belangia says voter turnout during local elections is around 10 percent compared to a presidential election year where that number is around 55 percent.

Here’s a list of the changed precincts in Spartanburg County:

Friendship Baptist Church was split into 2 new precincts:  D R Hill Middle School and Lyman Elementary School.  Voters will no longer use Friendship Baptist Church.

 

West View Elementary Precinct now consists of West View Elementary and Trinity Presbyterian Church.

 

Anderson Mill Elementary now consists of Anderson Mill Elementary and Anderson Mill Baptist Church

 

Hendrix Elementary now consists of Hendrix Elementary and Hope Church.

 

Polling locations for the City of Greenville Elections – November 7th, 2017

Precinct Name Polling Site Address City ZipCode
Greenville 01 (school) Stone Lake Community Club 707 Chick Springs Rd Greenville 29607
Greenville 04(school) with

Greenville 03(school)

 Brutontown Community Center 200 Leo Lewis St Greenville 29609
Greenville 05 Sears Shelter 100 E Park Ave Greenville 29601
Greenville 07 with

Greenville 06(location not available)

 W Greenville Recreation Center 8 Rochester St Greenville 29611
Greenville 08 West End Community Development Center 404 Vardry St Greenville 29601
Greenville 10 Springfield Baptist Church 600 E McBee Ave Greenville 29601
Greenville 14 Phillis Wheatley Community Center 40 John McCarroll Way Greenville 29607
Greenville 18(school) with

Greenville 16 and

Southside(school)

 Augusta Rd Baptist Church 1823 Augusta St Greenville 29605
Greenville 17 St Matthew United Methodist Church 701 Cleveland St Greenville 29601
Greenville 19 Pleasant Valley Connection Center 510 Old Augusta Rd Greenville 29605
Greenville 20 Trinity United Methodist Church 2703 Augusta St Greenville 29605
Greenville 21 Meals on Wheels 15 Oregon St Greenville 29605
Greenville 22 Sanctuary Church 302 Parkins Mill Rd Greenville 29607
Greenville 23 Eastlan Baptist Church 625 S Pleasantburg Dr Greenville 29607
Greenville 24(school) with

Greenville 29(school) and

Mauldin 1(small number of voters) and Mauldin 2(small number of voters)

 Enoree River Baptist Association 421 Dallas Rd Greenville 29607
Greenville 25 McCarter Presbyterian Church 2 Pelham Rd Greenville 29615
Greenville 27 with

Greenville 26(school)

 Overbrook Baptist Church 1705 E North St Greenville 29607
Greenville 28 Francis Asbury United Methodist Church 1800 E North St Greenville 29607
Mission with

Rock Hill(small number of voters) and Dove Tree(small number of voters)

 Morningside Baptist Church 1115 Pelham Rd Greenville 29615
Spring Forest Greenville Nazarene Church 1201 Haywood Rd Greenville 29615

Yellow represents changes.  Polling places involving schools must be relocated.

ALL VOTERS AFFECTED BY CHANGES WILL BE NOTIFIED BY MAIL OF THE CHANGE. Mailing being sent October 31, 2017.

 