Spartanburg man accused of assaulting grandmother

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A 75-year-old woman told deputies that her adoptive grandson smothered her with a pillow and choked her with a scarf.

Anthony Bryson Blackwell, 26, of Spartanburg has been charged with aggravated assault, according to jail records.

The victim told a deputy that Blackwell, her adoptive grandson, assaulted her Monday night at her Cedar Springs Avenue home after she told him a warranty for her car sounded like a scam and asked him to get off the phone.

The victim said Blackwell put a pillow over her head and held it across her face before he choked her with a scarf, according to an incident report.

She begged him to stop before she finally managed to get away and call a family member who placed a call to 9-1-1, the report states.

Blackwell is in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.