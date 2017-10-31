Student pulls knife during fight in middle school PE class, officials say

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A local middle school was placed on lockdown after a knife was seen during a fight, according to officials.

Two students began fighting during a P.E. class at Brewer Middle School this afternoon, officials say.

During the fight, a knife was seen and reported to a teacher.

The teacher immediately contacted school administration and law enforcement.

The school was placed on modified lockdown as a precaution, but the lockdown has since been lifted.

No students were harmed in the incident.

The student who made the threat with the knife will be disciplined accordingly, officials say.

“We take all of these matters very seriously,” Superintendent Darrell Johnson stated. “We appreciate the cooperation between the teacher, school administration, and law enforcement in dealing with this matter. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”

