Suspect identified in deadly NYC bike path attack

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have identified a Tampa, Florida resident as the suspect who drove onto a New York City bike path Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring several others.

Police say 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov was the driver of that vehicle.

8News affiliate WFLA has learned Saipov has a Tampa address. The Associated Press confirmed with sources that the suspect has a Florida license but says he may have been staying in New Jersey.

A WFLA crew went to a Tampa address that was listed for Saipov and saw the FBI at the scene.

Saipov is an Uzbek national who came to the United States in 2010.

Investigators say Saipov drove a rented Home Depot truck onto a bike path and mowed down several people near the World Trade Center. Authorities say the truck also slammed into a school bus, injuring two children and two adults.

Law enforcement officials tell the Associated Press Saipov shouted “Allahu akbar,” and say he was shot by police after he jumped out of the truck with a fake gun in each hand.

The Associated Press says he’s in surgery and is expected to survive.

The incident is now being investigated as an act of terror.

Florida Governor Rick Scott was briefed by Florida state law enforcement. He released this statement:

I am absolutely disgusted by the act of terror that occurred in Manhattan today. All of Florida is praying for the victims, their families and our brave law enforcement and first responders.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Body found in woods in Spartanburg Co., coroner’s office says A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

Greenville Co. spent $1600 on Sheriff’s Office budget trip After a former Greenville County Sheriff’s Office assistant filed a 40-page lawsuit detailing allegations of sexual assault and harassment a…

Trick or treat safety tips from Anderson Co. Sheriff Some of Halloween’s greatest hazards aren’t the ghosts and monsters that the kids dress up as, but falls and traffic accidents that occur du…

Student pulls knife during fight in middle school PE class, officials say A local middle school was placed on lockdown after a knife was seen during a fight, according to officials.

Family of Rico Matthews wants new investigation into death The family of a Spartanburg teenager hit and killed by a truck is asking police to re-open their investigation. Rico Matthews died last year…