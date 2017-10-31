Trick or treat safety tips from Anderson Co. Sheriff

ANDERSON Co., SC ( WSPA) – Some of Halloween’s greatest hazards aren’t the ghosts and monsters that the kids dress up as, but falls and traffic accidents that occur during the fun. So across Anderson County, you’ll see more Sheriff’s Office vehicles patrolling the neighborhoods and large subdivisions on Halloween night.

It’s all in an effort to keep the kids safe while on the streets. But there are some things to keep in mind, all kids should wear something reflective on their costumes or carry a flashlight so they are easy to see in the dead of night.

“It’s all about visibility so more than a porch light if you have a floodlights or if you have hazards in your yard like a stake sticking up or anything like that make sure you cover it with something to prevent someone from falling on it,” said Sheriff Chad McBride.

For some more tips for not just the children, but for parents or residents handing out candy check out this list from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.