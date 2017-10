WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Williamston Police say the suspect in a triple shooting on E. Carolina St. has turned himself in.

The shooting happened on Saturday.

Jail records show Bobby Lee Slade, 43 is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

