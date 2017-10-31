Upstate home transformed into Halloween haunted house

LYMAN, SC (WSPA) – It was a scary good time for trick or treaters who visited one Upstate home for Halloween.

A family went all out turning their home into a haunted house.

It’s in the Spring Lake Estates subdivision in Lyman.

The hard had graves, sculls, spider webs, and several creepy characters in masks.

Kids brave enough to go inside were greeted by scenes and sounds from horror movies.

Adam Vega said his fiancé, children, and other relatives take part by playing some of the roles, and that hundreds of people come from all over the southeast to see the house first hand.

“At first it was like oh okay, this is kinda cool but now it’s so much fun and it’s something we not even enjoy – really love to do it,” said Vega. “We feel blessed to be able to do that and bring that every year.”

Kids could still get their candy.

Vega said it took about four days to get the house up and running, and they’re already thinking about how to go even bigger next year.