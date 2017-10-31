Upstate leaders collaborate on Amazon bid

(WSPA) – Upstate business leaders are using a unique marketing strategy to get Amazon’s attention as the retail giant considers a site for its second headquarters.

Amazon has received 238 proposals from cities across North America for its “HQ2” facility.

Developers here created the name Charlanta, playing on the Upstate’s closeness to Charlotte and Atlanta. They also point to three major airports in the region and access to the Interstate 85 corridor.

Amazon expects to invest more than $5 billion and hire as many as 50,000 employees for the future site.

The company is expected to decide on the location next year.