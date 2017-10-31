WATCH: Snapchat video appears to show takedown of NYC terror suspect

NEW YORK (KRON) — A video obtained by CNN appears to show the New York City bike path attack suspect taken down.

A man in a rented Home Depot pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial Tuesday.

The driver was shot in the abdomen by police and taken into custody after jumping out of the truck with what turned out to be a fake gun in each hand and shouting “Allahu Akbar!” officials said. His condition was not immediately released.

The Snapchat video shows what appears to be the suspect running around the street with a gun.

The end of the video shows the suspect being held down on the ground by police officers.

Police have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov.

The suspect has a Florida license but may have been living in New Jersey.

Police say the attack is being investigated as an act of terror.

