William A.V. Cecil, owner of The Biltmore Company, dies at 89

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – William Amherst Vanderbilt Cecil, the owner of The Biltmore Company, died at his home Tuesday in Asheville at the age of 89.

Cecil was the youngest son of Cornelia Vanderbilt Cecil and John Francis Amherst Cecil and grandson of George W. Vanderbilt III, who built Biltmore House in the 1890s.

Cecil was born August 17, 1928 in Asheville. He graduated from Harvard University in 1952. He and his wife returned to Asheville in 1960 to preserve Biltmore by growing tourism in the region.

Cecil retired from The Biltmore company’s day-to-day operations in 1995. His son, Bill Cecil, Jr., is the current president and CEO of the company.

“My father’s legacy is immeasurable for our family,” said Cecil, Jr. “He will always be remembered for his leadership, vision and dedication to Biltmore. He had the foresight to do what everyone thought was impossible. He spent many years in devotion to the preservation of Biltmore, determined to make the estate self-supporting by developing its appeal for tourism.”

A private funeral for family, friends, and close associates will be held Friday, November 3 at 11:00am at All Souls Cathedral in Biltmore Village followed by a private family burial and a reception at Deerpark on Biltmore Estate from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.

“Biltmore was always very close to his heart,” said Dini Pickering, Cecil’s daughter and president of the Family Office & vice chair of the Board of Directors.

“He dedicated his life to ensuring that Biltmore would continue to be a treasure for future generations. He was very proud of his family and to see them carrying out his legacy gave him great joy.”

Cecil is survived by his wife, Mary “Mimi” Ryan Cecil; his son, William A.V. “Bill” Cecil, Jr., and daughter-in-law Virginia “Ginger” Cecil; his daughter, Diana “Dini” Cecil Pickering, and son-in-law George “Chuck” Pickering; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.