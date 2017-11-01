10,000 jobs to be created with with SC solar power project

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Cypress Creek Renewables will announce a plan to invest $1.5 billion to build 2 gigawatts of solar power in South Carolina, according to Adams and Reese LLP.

The more than 80 projects will create 10,000 construction jobs and power more than 600,000 homes.

The company is working with Greenville Technical College to create a first-of-its-kind solar job training partnership.

The announcement will be Thursday at 10:30 a.n. at the Barton Campus.

SC House Representatives, local officials from Greenville Tech and senior leadership from Cypress Creek Renewables are expected to attend.