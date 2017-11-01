Anderson Co. goats head North for new therapy program

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – A group of five goats in Anderson County are about to embark on a very exciting journey. On Sunday, they will head up to Maryland to join the Ashley Addiction Treatment Center.

It’s all part of a brand new program to use goats to help in long term treatment plans. The program will officially kick off on Monday with men ages 18-25 as a hands on experience of taking care of the goats and having them as a support system.

It’s therapy that is all too familiar for the woman who is sending the goats North.

(sandra Coffman/Volunteer at Split Creek Farm)

“I’m an alumni from there I went through treatment there in 2015 and about 3 months out of my recovery I came to South Carolina and happened upon this goat farm,” said Sandra Coffman, a volunteer at Split Creek Farm.

So what helped Coffman will hopefully help more addicts down the road.

One of the “Fabulous Five” goats is, in fact, Oliver; the same goat who was stolen from Split Creek Farm more than a year ago and later returned.