Clemson football delivers Halloween scare to Dabo

CLEMSON (WSPA) – Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney won’t be scared when the Tigers face N.C. State in Raleigh on Saturday.
At least he won’t be as startled as he was during a team meeting on Halloween.
Clemson Football released the video on Twitter of the prank played on Swinney during a team meeting on Tuesday.
Assistant Director of Football Operations D.J. Gordon dressed up as the “ghoul.”
Swinney actually wished the players a “happy Halloween” in the meeting, when the lights went down for a moment. Gordon took the time to sneak in behind the coach and scare him with a loud yell.
Words don’t describe his reaction adequately.