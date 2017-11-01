Clemson football delivers Halloween scare to Dabo

CLEMSON (WSPA) – Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney won’t be scared when the Tigers face N.C. State in Raleigh on Saturday.

At least he won’t be as startled as he was during a team meeting on Halloween.

Clemson Football released the video on Twitter of the prank played on Swinney during a team meeting on Tuesday.

Assistant Director of Football Operations D.J. Gordon dressed up as the “ghoul.”

Swinney actually wished the players a “happy Halloween” in the meeting, when the lights went down for a moment. Gordon took the time to sneak in behind the coach and scare him with a loud yell.

Words don’t describe his reaction adequately.

– 🤔 "Coach Swinney will have fun with this right?" – "It's Coach Swinney." – "Say no more." Happy Halloween, #ClemsonFamily. 🎃👻💀 pic.twitter.com/zo5UbH9NaR — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 1, 2017