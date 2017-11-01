Clemson Police officer wins excellence in law enforcement award

(NEWS RELEASE) – 2017 BILLY WILKINS AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN LAW ENFORCEMENT

Michael Brandon Arflin, Detective, City of Clemson Police Department was presented with the 2017 Billy Wilkins Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement today by retired U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge William W. Wilkins, Jr., in a ceremony held at the Pickens County Courthouse.

The presentation of this award began in 1984 in honor of former Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Billy Wilkins, and is presented to individual law enforcement officers who have exhibited outstanding attributes in performance of his or her duties both in the field and in the courtroom.

Detective Arflin joined the Clemson City Police Department in 2008 as a patrol officer and worked his way up the ranks to detective in 2014. That same year, he was voted by his peers as the 2014 Clemson City Police Department Office of the Year.

Arflin maintains a “gang” database and has worked closely with Anderson and Oconee counties concerning the rise of gang behavior in both the 10th and 13th Circuits. Since the start of the fall semester at Clemson University, Detective Arflin has coordinated a group of officers for the department to work toward the deterrence of gang related activity in the Clemson area with documented positive results.

He also trained in phone extraction, which has been essential in solving several serious crimes in the Clemson area. He made an excellent witness because of his preparation, knowledge of events, thoughtful answers, and willingness to improve his case and testimony. His recent outstanding work on a murder case resulted in a quick conviction by the jury.

Mike and his wife, Amie, have three children and attend Covenant Baptist Church in Anderson.