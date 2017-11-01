The website WalletHub has released a Corporate Tax Rate Report.
WalletHub says it analysed the 2016 tax rates for corporations at the state, federal and international levels for S&P 100 companies.
Those companies are the largest and most established in the U.S., according to Wallet Hub.
The study showed that the overall tax rate that S&P companies pays is around 27%.
Two S&P 100 companies are paying a negative overall tax rate and are due a refund, according to WalletHub.
WHO PAYS THE MOST
1 Caterpillar Inc. (138.1%)
2 Kinder Morgan Inc. (56.0%)
3 Lowe’s Cos. (40.5%)
4 UnitedHealth Group Inc. (40.4%)
5 CVS Health Corp. (38.4%)
6 Exelon Corp. (38.3%)
7 Union Pacific Corp. (37.4%)
8 Comcast Corp. (37.0%)
9 Amazon.com Inc. (36.6%)
10 The Home Depot Inc. (36.3%)
WHO PAYS THE LEAST
1 General Electric Co. (-5.1%)
2 Exxon Mobil Corp. (-5.1%)
3 Dow Chemical Co. (0.2%)
4 International Business Machines Corp. (3.6%)
5 Mondelez International Inc. (8.9%)
6 Boeing Co. (12.1%)
7 Pfizer Inc. (13.4%)
8 PayPal Holdings Inc. (14.1%)
9 Microsoft Corp. (15.0%)
10 Merck & Co. (15.4%)