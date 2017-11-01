The website WalletHub has released a Corporate Tax Rate Report.

WalletHub says it analysed the 2016 tax rates for corporations at the state, federal and international levels for S&P 100 companies.

Those companies are the largest and most established in the U.S., according to Wallet Hub.

The study showed that the overall tax rate that S&P companies pays is around 27%.

Two S&P 100 companies are paying a negative overall tax rate and are due a refund, according to WalletHub.

WHO PAYS THE MOST

1 Caterpillar Inc. (138.1%)

2 Kinder Morgan Inc. (56.0%)

3 Lowe’s Cos. (40.5%)

4 UnitedHealth Group Inc. (40.4%)

5 CVS Health Corp. (38.4%)

6 Exelon Corp. (38.3%)

7 Union Pacific Corp. (37.4%)

8 Comcast Corp. (37.0%)

9 Amazon.com Inc. (36.6%)

10 The Home Depot Inc. (36.3%)

WHO PAYS THE LEAST

1 General Electric Co. (-5.1%)

2 Exxon Mobil Corp. (-5.1%)

3 Dow Chemical Co. (0.2%)

4 International Business Machines Corp. (3.6%)

5 Mondelez International Inc. (8.9%)

6 Boeing Co. (12.1%)

7 Pfizer Inc. (13.4%)

8 PayPal Holdings Inc. (14.1%)

9 Microsoft Corp. (15.0%)

10 Merck & Co. (15.4%)

You can read the full report here.