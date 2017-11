SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Co. Coroner Rusty Clevenger says they along with the sheriff’s office are investigating a death where violence is indicated.

He said the investigation started Tuesday night on Nazareth Rd. in Wellford.

An autopsy has been requested for Bryan Paul Blackwell, according to Clevenger.

He says the sheriff’s office will provide more information when appropriate.