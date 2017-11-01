Deputy’s guns, badge stolen in car break-ins in Simpsonville

Police lights

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are investigating a string of car break-ins in the River Shoals subdivision in Simpsonville.

The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy’s unmarked vehicle was among the vehicles broken into.

The deputy’s “LMT” M4 patrol rifle, Smith and Wesson .38 revolver, Taser, badge, and body armor were stolen from the vehicle.

The car break-ins occurred on St. Johns Street, Suwannee Court, and Wateree Way in the River Shoals subdivision.

Investigators say they are looking for a stolen vehicle, a 2011 silver Toyota Camry with SC plate JMR-977.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

