SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Greenville County are investigating a string of car break-ins in the River Shoals subdivision in Simpsonville.

The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy’s unmarked vehicle was among the vehicles broken into.

The deputy’s “LMT” M4 patrol rifle, Smith and Wesson .38 revolver, Taser, badge, and body armor were stolen from the vehicle.

The car break-ins occurred on St. Johns Street, Suwannee Court, and Wateree Way in the River Shoals subdivision.

Investigators say they are looking for a stolen vehicle, a 2011 silver Toyota Camry with SC plate JMR-977.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

More stories you may like on 7News

Deputy’s guns, badge stolen in car break-ins in Simpsonville Deputies in Greenville County are investigating a string of car break-ins in the River Shoals subdivision in Simpsonville.

Clemson football delivers Halloween scare to Dabo A member of the football staff dressed up and scared coach Dabo Swinney during a team meeting on Halloween.

Devices counting visitors to downtown Spartanburg People may soon notice some small boxes in downtown Spartanburg.

Body found in woods in Spartanburg Co. identified A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area off Warren H. Abernathy Highway.